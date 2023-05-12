FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $177.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

