Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 1,000 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

