Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.