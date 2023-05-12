Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 29,700 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) by 1,237.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AcuityAds worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AcuityAds by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AcuityAds by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AcuityAds by 947.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in AcuityAds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATY opened at $1.48 on Friday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.26.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). AcuityAds had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AcuityAds from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

