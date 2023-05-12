IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,683.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,683 ($21.24) and last traded at GBX 1,664 ($21.00), with a volume of 618158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,674 ($21.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.97) to GBX 2,000 ($25.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,765 ($22.27) to GBX 1,870 ($23.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,794.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,451.65.

IMI Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,921.35%.

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.84), for a total value of £150,389.89 ($189,766.42). Insiders have acquired 33 shares of company stock worth $50,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About IMI

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.