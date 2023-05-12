Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $146.40

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.88), with a volume of 735851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.80 ($1.89).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £581.15 million, a P/E ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £7,900 ($9,968.45). 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.