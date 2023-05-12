Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$47.10 and last traded at C$48.54. 341,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 294,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.50.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.