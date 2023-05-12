British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,785.50

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,785.50 ($35.15) and last traded at GBX 2,800.50 ($35.34), with a volume of 3456231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,804 ($35.38).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($49.21) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($44.16) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($44.16) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,788 ($47.80).

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,913.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 934.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

In related news, insider Jack Bowles purchased 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,885 ($36.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($36,986.25). In other news, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($40.00) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($15,680.00). Also, insider Jack Bowles purchased 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,885 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £29,311.60 ($36,986.25). Insiders have bought 1,423 shares of company stock worth $4,217,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

