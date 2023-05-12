Playtech (LON:PTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $599.50

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 599.50 ($7.56) and last traded at GBX 594 ($7.50), with a volume of 21307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 595 ($7.51).

PTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.95) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 608 ($7.67) to GBX 615 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 553.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 547.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5,062.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

