J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $799.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 799 ($10.08) and last traded at GBX 794.50 ($10.03), with a volume of 99530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 744.50 ($9.39).

JDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.99) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.08) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.83) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,391.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 671.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 541.21.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

