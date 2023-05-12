Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.00

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 97.10 ($1.23), with a volume of 35691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.10 ($1.23).

HTWS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 144 ($1.82) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.53) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £971.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,646.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

