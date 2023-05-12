IP Group (LON:IPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.70

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.70 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.55 ($0.66), with a volume of 330033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.66).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.85) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
IP Group Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £554.32 million, a PE ratio of -167.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.96.
IP Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at IP Group
In related news, insider Greg Smith sold 66,270 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.74), for a total value of £39,099.30 ($49,336.66). Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
About IP Group
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.
