IP Group (LON:IPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.70

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.70 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.55 ($0.66), with a volume of 330033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.66).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.85) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

IP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £554.32 million, a PE ratio of -167.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.96.

IP Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at IP Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 0.76 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -312.50%.

In related news, insider Greg Smith sold 66,270 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.74), for a total value of £39,099.30 ($49,336.66). Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

