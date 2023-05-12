CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.92

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 74488724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

