Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,038.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,038 ($13.10) and last traded at GBX 1,043.83 ($13.17), with a volume of 37593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,052 ($13.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.55) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.46) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,920 ($24.23) to GBX 1,915 ($24.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($31.67) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,995.80 ($25.18).

Future Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.89.

Future Increases Dividend

Future Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Future’s payout ratio is 306.12%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

