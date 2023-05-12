Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.72. 396,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 719,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$563.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.81.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

