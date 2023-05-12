Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Trading Down 8.7%

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.34 and last traded at C$29.73. Approximately 580,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 745,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.56.

NPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2680015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

