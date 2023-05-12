Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.50

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 119487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 681.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

