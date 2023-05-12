Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Down 9.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 299,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 151,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$206.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.86, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

