Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $690.00

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 690 ($8.71) and last traded at GBX 694.21 ($8.76), with a volume of 187316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718.20 ($9.06).

Thungela Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 841.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,090.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £903.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79.

Thungela Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 178.28 ($2.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,877.86%.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Featured Stories

