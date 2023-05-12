YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,500.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($18.93) and last traded at GBX 845 ($10.66), with a volume of 7209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($10.85).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YOU. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.14) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.69) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.69) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £936.88 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 902.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 943.70.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

