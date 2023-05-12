Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Up 6.8%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$16.66. Approximately 99,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 215,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DND shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.52. The company has a market cap of C$974.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.90.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of C$106.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.093248 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

