BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.54

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 591366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lifesci Capital cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.18.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
