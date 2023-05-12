Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.25

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 77630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $815.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

