Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.25

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 77630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Harrow Health Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $815.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harrow Health (HROW)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.