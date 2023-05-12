RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.47

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 74614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RDNT. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 22.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 326,274 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.1% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.