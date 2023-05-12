William M. Sullivan Sells 6,545 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,545 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $196,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,693,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,856,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Privia Health Group (PRVA)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.