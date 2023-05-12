William M. Sullivan Sells 6,545 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,545 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $196,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,693,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,856,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.