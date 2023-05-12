Robert G. Montgomery Sells 5,000 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $195,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,786.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

SMPL opened at $39.68 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on SMPL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.