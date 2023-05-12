Robert G. Montgomery Sells 5,000 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $195,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,786.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.8 %
SMPL opened at $39.68 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.77.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
