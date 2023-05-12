Matthew J. Desch Acquires 50,000 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unisys Stock Performance

NYSE:UIS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $290.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Unisys by 152.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 83.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.