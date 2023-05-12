Matthew J. Desch Acquires 50,000 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Unisys Stock Performance
NYSE:UIS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $290.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.69.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).
Featured Stories
