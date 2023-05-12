John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at $24,505,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,432,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.