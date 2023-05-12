Ivan Kaufman Purchases 15,000 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ivan Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.