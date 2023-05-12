Daniel Jauncey Buys 590,906 Shares of Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) Stock

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1 – Get Rating) insider Daniel Jauncey purchased 590,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$162,499.15 ($110,543.64).
Daniel Jauncey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 28th, Daniel Jauncey purchased 129,500 shares of Austral Resources Australia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$37,296.00 ($25,371.43).
