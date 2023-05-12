Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Sells $153,360.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of POR opened at $50.69 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

