Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) General Counsel Sells 18,820 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 18,820 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $150,183.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

