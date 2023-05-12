Bruce K. Lee Buys 5,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

