Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $120,750.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $941.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,537,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,028,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 170,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Energy Fuels

Several research firms recently commented on UUUU. TheStreet lowered Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

