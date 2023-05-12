Kevin C. Tang Purchases 57,073 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 57,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $111,292.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,272,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,227.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TCRR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
