Kevin C. Tang Purchases 57,073 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 57,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $111,292.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,272,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,227.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TCRR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCRR. Jefferies Financial Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.68 target price (down from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

