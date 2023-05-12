Richard J. Mcwhorter Buys 10,126 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter acquired 10,126 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $145,004.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBX opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.26.
Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 263,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
