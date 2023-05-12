Investors Buy High Volume of International Business Machines Put Options (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 69,369 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 79% compared to the typical volume of 38,818 put options.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $120.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average is $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

