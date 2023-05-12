Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 84,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 136% compared to the average volume of 35,811 call options.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.4 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $836,072.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,005,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,070,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,070,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 417,568 shares of company stock worth $3,959,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.