iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 895,200 put options on the company. This is an increase of 95% compared to the average daily volume of 458,552 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,632,000. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,425,000 after buying an additional 1,801,300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYG opened at $74.69 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

