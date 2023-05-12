Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 83,230 call options on the company. This is an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 61,195 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $37.63 on Friday. JD.com has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

