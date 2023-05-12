Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 121,516 call options on the company. This is an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 58,368 call options.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

