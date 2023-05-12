New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Maxim Group

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.29.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.77.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 223,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
