New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Maxim Group

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.29.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 223,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

