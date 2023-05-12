Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price to $18.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.