Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 21,148 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IRWD opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

