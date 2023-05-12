Douglas K. Ammerman Acquires 12,004 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) Director Douglas K. Ammerman acquired 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FG stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000.

