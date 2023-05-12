Truist Financial Raises Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $35.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHLS. Cowen reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 55.58% and a net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $83,389.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,892.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,707,182 shares of company stock worth $598,568,377. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 249,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

