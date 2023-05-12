Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,664,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,524,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $177,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $202,600.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 406.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 9.26.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.