Laura Shawver Sells 42,900 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) Director Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $227,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,937.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPRY opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.17. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.