The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.