Robert A. Kasdin Buys 25,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 42.44 and a quick ratio of 42.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 76.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

